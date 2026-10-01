L-G, colleges talk safety for women

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday chaired a meeting with principals of women’s colleges of the University of Delhi (DU) along with Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and other senior officials to review the safety of students in and around college campuses.

Special commissioner of police (CP), joint commissioners of police, deputy CPs, the secretary-cum-commissioner (Transport), additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Public Works Department engineer-in-chief were among those present in the meet.

When L-G Sandhu asked the principals, deans and the Vice-Chancellor to list their issues, they raised a range of pressing safety concerns. The most common concerns outlined by the authorities pertained to the menace of e-rickshaws, autos and taxies that forcibly solicited passengers apart from blocking entrances of colleges.

The also flagged the lack of safe last-mile connectivity, encroachment on footpaths & pathways, unregulated vending, dark spots and a lack of sufficient illumination. The presence of unsafe parks near campuses, public toilets near campuses, incidents of flashing also surfaced during the meet. The college authorities also stressed the need for Pink Booths and patrolling.