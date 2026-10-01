MCD steps up safety measures for women, children across its parks

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of a recent spate of rape and sexual assault cases reported in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken measures to boost the safety of visitors, especially women and children, across its parks.

This follows directions issued to the civic body by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on ensuring a secure environment in public parks while working in consultation with the law enforcement agencies.

In view of the September 21 Astha Kunj Park gangrape incident, the MCD has undertaken significant monitoring measures that include proper fencing or boundary wall, plugging the gaps in the fencing or boundary wall, better lighting or illumination, besides better access control and advisory on timings of the park or garden for all.

Strict guidelines have been issued to ensure regular cleanliness, removal of dry leaves and other waste materials. Trees and plants are being pruned regularly, leaving no scope for dark or blind spots. The entry & exit gates, sitting areas, footpaths and children play areas are kept clean, safe & well visible.

The MCD has stressed that any suspicious activity or the presence of anti-social elements in parks must be reported immediately to the police. The civic body is encouraging resident welfare associations (RWAs) and regular park users to use only well-lit areas and report unsafe situations promptly.

Directions have also been issued to field officers to identify unsafe objects such as broken benches, damaged play and open gym equipment, exposed wires and sharp parts and take corrective actions.