MCD to set up Ayushman clinics at community centres

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AyAMs) in its community halls across the capital to strengthen primary healthcare accessibility for local residents. The civic body formally passed a proposal regarding this during the House meeting on Tuesday. Under the initiative led by the MCD’s health department, 78 underutilised civic halls with low annual booking rates will host primary health centres under the centrally sponsored scheme.

The healthcare facilities will function primarily from the ground floor or ground-plus-first-floor portions of designated Community Services Department (CSD) halls, leaving the remaining areas available for routine public bookings and community activities.

Additionally, the civic body granted consolidated ex-post facto approval for no-objection certificates (NOCs) already issued for 72 community halls, along with approval for six additional locations.

The approved proposal also gives in-principle authorisation to the MCD commissioner to grant NOCs for future proposals, streamlining the setting up and operationalisation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in suitable municipal properties.

Feasibility assessments conducted by the health department identified suitable sites in several areas, including Timarpur, Hakikat Nagar, Rohini and Meenakshi Garden.