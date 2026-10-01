Redevelopment work chokes NDLS

NEW DELHI: The Paharganj side of New Delhi Railway Station has descended into near paralysis yet again amid ongoing redevelopment work outside Platform 1, exposing a glaring lack of planning and traffic management at one of the capital’s busiest transit hubs.

What was once disorderly is now choked and gridlocked. Commuters said they spend up to 25 minutes navigating the approach road, now narrowed by barricades and construction activity. Vehicles are forced to stop at a distance, leaving passengers to drag luggage through congested and unsafe stretches to reach the station.

The situation worsens during peak hours. For passengers catching morning trains such as the 7.40 am Kalka Shatabdi, reaching the Paharganj entry at least 30 minutes in advance has become essential just to make it inside on time. The right turn towards the station entrance has been shut, forcing vehicles into a long U-turn loop.

Those arriving from the Connaught Place side are often dropped off on the opposite carriageway towards Sadar Bazar, requiring them to cross a chaotic stretch of road with buses, autos and cabs, without traffic signals or police presence to regulate movement.