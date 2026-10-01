The Paintings of Ghalib

A recent walkthrough at Delhi’s Ghalib Academy, held as part of DAG’s ‘The City As A Museum’ series, offered a closer look at the institution’s little-known modern art collection. Conducted by art writer Kamayani Sharma and Academy secretary Aqil Ahmad, ‘Ghalib and the Moderns: Part 1’ explored works commissioned around the time of the Academy’s establishment in 1969, when different artists were invited to respond to verses by Mirza Ghalib.

The walkthrough also turned into a round of guesses as members of the group tried to identify some of the artists behind the unidentified works.

Rather than simply illustrating Ghalib’s words, the artists had interpreted the couplets in different ways, using their own visual styles and approaches. The result is a collection that therefore combines modern art and Ghalib’s poetry. Some artists incorporated the poet’s verses directly into their works, while others responded to the ideas or imagery in the couplets without using the text itself. MF Husain, for instance, was assigned a Ghalib couplet and created a work titled ‘Jannat-e-Nigah’, using Naskh calligraphy.

The displayed works include those by J Swaminathan, GR Santosh, Laxman Pai, Biren De, Anis Farooqi, KS Kulkarni, and others.

Among them is a portrait of Mir Taqi Mir, one of the well-known names in the history of ghazal poetry. The painting, identified as being by Firoze through a signature in the bottom-right corner, depicts Mir with a soft, luminous quality created through delicate brushstrokes.

While Fatima Zafar’s work features Ghalib at a musical gathering, another work by an unidentified artist depicts the poet as a half-sparrow, half-human figure, caged inside a prison.

The collection also includes works by Pakistani modernists Sadequain and Abdur Rahman Chughtai. According to Sharma, having Indian and Pakistani artists represented together makes the collection particularly significant in the context of the decades after Partition.