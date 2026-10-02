Barapullah traffic rush forces entry closure

NEW DELHI: Launched earlier this week with much fanfare, the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor was expected to cut travel time between Mayur Vihar and south Delhi by 15 to 20 minutes. But the nearly 10.9-km Barapullah flyover—hailed as a bridge between east and south Delhi, ensuring signal-free connectivity—has witnessed long traffic snarls since it was thrown open to the public on Wednesday, just a day after its inauguration.

The corridor connecting Mayur Vihar Phase 1 through Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi and the AIIMS area reportedly saw around three to four km-long traffic snarls on the very first day, causing long delays.

The major congestion was reported at the merging point on the loop near Sundial at Sarai Kale Khan, where multiple streams of traffic converged. The existing stretch from Mayur Vihar up to the merging point witnessed heavy traffic during peak hours, prompting traffic police to temporarily close the stretch towards Mayur Vihar and divert vehicular movement to ease the congestion and regulate traffic flow.

Following reports of traffic snarls, senior officials of the Delhi Traffic Police, along with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), conducted a joint aerial survey with drones on Thursday to assess the situation on the newly opened stretch and adjoining roads. The Barapullah Phase 3 flyover, connecting Mayur Vihar with the existing Barapullah corridor, has witnessed a very high volume of traffic, resulting in congestion, police say. They noted that the issue is particularly pronounced at the merging point near the Sundial.