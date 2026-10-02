CM launches DPCC control room to monitor pollution sources in real time

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the winter season, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) integrated command and control centre (ICCC) at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) IT Park in Shastri Park as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The state-of-the-art centre will enable real-time monitoring of various sources of pollution in Delhi, AI-based analysis, integration of complaints and field inspection information and better coordination among the departments concerned. The step is aimed at collecting pollution-related data and to turn technology-driven information into swift field action.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Rekha Gupta said, “The focus on tackling air pollution is not limited to monitoring. Its priority is to bring technology, data and field enforcement together to ensure prompt action.

Through the centre, pollution hotspots, violations and various sources of pollution can be identified promptly, with the information passed on to the departments concerned to ensure swift action.”

She explained that the core principle of the system is to identify a problem, analyse it, take immediate action and verify the outcome. The Delhi government is making continuous efforts against pollution throughout the year, she noted.

Live focus on 700 construction sites

More than 700 construction sites covering over 500 square metres will be monitored at the control room. This will establish a direct link between problems identified through tech and action.