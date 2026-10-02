Commuters stuck as long weekend chokes city roads

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the national capital saw traffic congestion on Thursday, ahead of the long weekend, with vehicles crawling along major roads.

The usual evening rush, coupled with the additional weekend traffic, added pressure on already busy roads. Vehicles were seen moving bumper-to-bumper at several stretches, with commuters taking longer than usual to cover their regular routes. Among the most affected areas were Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Akshardham and Pragati Maidan.

At several places, commuters were seen stuck in slow-moving traffic for considerable periods. The rush was particularly visible during the evening hours when office-goers and weekend travellers took to the roads at the same time.

A commuter shared that the situation was bad in the Kashmere Gate area, noting that she could not cover even 12 kilometres in more than an hour.

The situation remained the same on the stretch from Welcome metro station to the Kashmiri Gate metro station and from Kamla Nagar towards Ashok Vihar, where vehicles were seen crawling for hours. Similarly, the Barahpullah flyover, was also choked towards Noida-T point. A large number of people were seen gathered near Akshardham metro station, with the area witnessing a noticeable rush of commuters and travellers.

Traffic police personnel were regulating the traffic to ensure a smooth flow.