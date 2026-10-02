DDA completes safety audit of all 736 parks, identifies 190 high-risk sites

NEW DELHI: Just after the shocking Astha kunj gangrape incident, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has completed a comprehensive safety audit of all its 736 parks, identifying 190 as high-risk and requiring urgent intervention, an official communication said on Friday.
The audit was undertaken following directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to assess safety and security arrangements across DDA parks within a week.
Based on the findings, 190 parks have been categorised as high-risk, 258 as medium-risk and 288 as low-risk.
According to DDA, illumination has emerged as one of the major gaps, with 520 parks identified for additional lighting. Among these, work in 231 parks has been taken up on an immediate basis, while lighting work has already been completed in 106 parks following the audit conducted last week.
Additionally, the DDA has identified 163 parks where access security needs strengthening, particularly through conversion of unlockable gates into lockable gates. Safety information boards have been installed in 115 parks, with another 484 signages under implementation.
However, based on the audit, CCTV coverage remains limited and currently available only in 16 parks, while 323 additional parks have been identified for CCTV installation.
Boundary security is also another focus area. In addition to that, repair and missing-grill work has been addressed in 233 of 399 parks identified for such interventions. Vulnerable areas around toilets and abandoned structures have also been flagged for corrective action.
In order to strengthen security after dark, night patrolling has started in 245 major parks, while 134 parks have been identified as requiring gunmen. Bike patrolling has also been introduced in all high-risk parks.
The DDA also stated that biometric attendance of security guards is active in 602 parks, with implementation underway in the remaining parks. Contact details of local police and beat officers have been shared with field staff across all parks to facilitate quicker coordination and incident reporting.
The authority has also established a central monitoring dashboard and master tracker, besides initiating meetings with RWAs to identify park-specific safety concerns. Apart from that, senior officers are conducting weekly inspections to monitor compliance.