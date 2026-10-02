DDA completes safety audit of all 736 parks, identifies 190 high-risk sites

NEW DELHI: Just after the shocking Astha kunj gangrape incident, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has completed a comprehensive safety audit of all its 736 parks, identifying 190 as high-risk and requiring urgent intervention, an official communication said on Friday.

The audit was undertaken following directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to assess safety and security arrangements across DDA parks within a week.

Based on the findings, 190 parks have been categorised as high-risk, 258 as medium-risk and 288 as low-risk.

According to DDA, illumination has emerged as one of the major gaps, with 520 parks identified for additional lighting. Among these, work in 231 parks has been taken up on an immediate basis, while lighting work has already been completed in 106 parks following the audit conducted last week.

Additionally, the DDA has identified 163 parks where access security needs strengthening, particularly through conversion of unlockable gates into lockable gates. Safety information boards have been installed in 115 parks, with another 484 signages under implementation.