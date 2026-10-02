Hindu College teachers protest, flag governance & financial irregularities

NEW DELHI: The Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA) on Thursday held a protest on campus and submitted a memorandum to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, flagging alleged administrative, financial and governance-related irregularities and seeking immediate intervention.

In the memorandum, the association accused the college administration of violating admission norms, including alleged breaches of the prescribed 20 per cent cap under supernumerary categories and bypassing due process by ratifying decisions outside a duly convened Staff Council.

It also flagged delays and denials in granting study leave, child care leave and promotions, and raised concerns over the non-issuance of inquiry reports despite Internal Complaints Committee findings in a case involving faculty member Dr Ratan Lal.

“The pattern reflects a sustained undermining of statutory processes and faculty rights. Decisions are being taken without transparency or adherence to University ordinances,” HCSA president Dr Ratan Lal said.

The teachers’ body further alleged financial opacity, pointing to the “misuse” of college resources for private commercial activities without Staff Council approval.

HCSA secretary Shankar Kumar said,” There is a serious breakdown of democratic governance. Parallel committees, irregular Staff Council meetings and lack of consultation have weakened accountability mechanisms.”