L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu opens sports complex in Rohini

NEW DELHI: In a boost to modern sports infra in North West Delhi, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sports complex in Rohini’s Sector-33 on Thursday.

Spread over approximately 8.11 hectares, with a built-up area of approximately 10,974 sqm, the complex has been developed to bring quality sporting infra closer to the residents of Rohini, Outer Delhi and adjoining areas of North-West Delhi.

The new complex has also been developed with a comprehensive combination of outdoor and indoor sports facilities. It will begin operations on a pay and play basis. Memberships will subsequently be invited.

At the inaugural ceremony, Sandhu announced the L-G Cup for Hockey, to be held from October 9 to 18 to encourage greater participation in such team sports.