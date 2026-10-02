Minor sexually assaulted, three nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in front of her 16-year-old male friend by a group of youths inside a dilapidated building in Greater Faridabad, with police arresting three persons in connection with the case, officials said on Thursday. The girl and her friend had possibly ventured inside the building after tuition when the accused allegedly approached them and threatened the two minors before sexually assaulting the girl.

An FIR was registered at BPTP police station on September 29. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the incident took place on August 24, when the girl went to meet her 16-year-old male friend after tuition classes. In the meantime, six youths allegedly followed them to the dilapidated building and sexually assaulted the girl after threatening the two minors.

A senior police officer said both children had kept the incident hidden from their parents for a month. When the girl began showing signs of severe mental distress, her mother spoke to her, following which the girl confided in her about the incident. The family then approached the police.

It was also alleged that the male friend was sodomised by the accused, but police denied the allegation. “Based on the complaint, an FIR under sections of rape was registered on September 29. However, the allegation of gang-rape has not been confirmed yet,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson said. “We have arrested three suspects in connection with the case and are questioning them,” the spokesperson added.