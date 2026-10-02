Money laundering charges framed against Yasin Malik

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered framing of money laundering charges against jailed Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik and six others in a case related to allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan through hawala to propagate “secessionist agenda” in the Valley.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma directed that Malik and the others be put on trial in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying there was “prima facie” sufficient evidence and “strong suspicion” to prosecute them.

The judge, on September 9, ordered framing of charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The charges were also ordered against Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Naval Kishore Kapoor, Masrat Alam Bhat and Trison Farms and Construction Pvt Ltd.

The ED alleged that the accused received funds from Pakistani establishments to propagate their secessionist agenda and indulge in subversive activities.

The judge was scheduled to officially frame the charges on September 30 but could not do so as the accused could not be produced physically in court. The court directed the ED to get the charges signed by the accused in their respective prisons and posted the matter for further proceedings on October 30.