Over 500 detained in Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; AAP leaders, students held

More than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student organisations, were detained in Delhi on Friday during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest at Jantar Mantar was called by political parties, AISA, SFI, NSUI and other groups seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged mass deletion of voters.

Police said around 500 protesters, including AAP leaders and members of AISA, SFI and other student organisations, were detained from and around Jantar Mantar. An earlier police estimate had put the number of detainees at around 150.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was stopped at North Avenue while attempting to reach the protest site, police said. Bharadwaj and Jha were also detained after reaching the area.

Bharadwaj said in a video message that police cited the lack of permission for stopping the protesters. He questioned the need for permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest venue, and said the party had sought permission about a week ago.