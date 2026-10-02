Over 500 detained in Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; AAP leaders, students held

More than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student organisations, were detained in Delhi on Friday during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protest at Jantar Mantar was called by political parties, AISA, SFI, NSUI and other groups seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged mass deletion of voters.
Police said around 500 protesters, including AAP leaders and members of AISA, SFI and other student organisations, were detained from and around Jantar Mantar. An earlier police estimate had put the number of detainees at around 150.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was stopped at North Avenue while attempting to reach the protest site, police said. Bharadwaj and Jha were also detained after reaching the area.
Bharadwaj said in a video message that police cited the lack of permission for stopping the protesters. He questioned the need for permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest venue, and said the party had sought permission about a week ago.
A police source said around 700 SFI members attempting to reach Jantar Mantar were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with several detained.
SFI general secretary Aishe Ghosh said several SFI and DYFI activists were detained. NSUI activists were also taken into custody, while some protesters were seen crossing barricades on Firoz Shah Road.
Authorities imposed restrictions around the protest site, with internet services suspended in the area. Entry and exit were also closed at several Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar, amid heightened security.
The Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the proposed protest, citing security concerns and the expected turnout.
(With inputs from PTI)