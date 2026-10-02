Rajat Kapoor on The Thing With Feathers, hope and theatre

Q. The play is seen through two birds, while flight and freedom are recurring ideas. Why?

Flight is a big idea in the play. It's not just with the birds — flying is a big part of it. The play is called The Thing With Feathers, from the poem by Emily Dickinson, so birds and flying and feathers and hope and flight all come together in that sense.

Q. What about Emily Dickinson's idea of hope felt like the right starting point for this story?

Hope is the big thing in this play, that when everything is falling apart, you can still live with hope. The dramatic times of the early 20th century, when the world saw two world wars and Spanish flu and Great Depression – how does one live through all that? Not without hope.

Q. What does hope mean to you personally?

The play becomes what it does because it has come out of me. If the play is about hope, it is because I'm that person. I'm an eternal optimist, even in the darkest of times, always very hopeful for the next moment, for the next day, the next year, not just for me and for the world.