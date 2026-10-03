11-storey DTC building under construction at Rs 128 crore

NEW DELHI: The government is constructing an 11-storeyed Delhi Transport Corporation headquarters building at the existing IP Estate Bus Depot at an estimated cost of Rs 128.23 crore.

The new building will comprise two basements, a ground floor and 11 storeys. DTC signed an agreement with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) last December for construction of the building.

DSIIDC has now issued a tender inviting construction agencies for the project, officials said. According to the tender document, the building will be constructed over the next two years after the work is awarded. It will be spread over 26,000 square metres and replace the existing headquarters.

Officials said the existing building has become structurally outdated and inadequate to meet the operational needs of Delhi’s expanding transport network. Of the 26,000 square metres, 12,234 square metres will be operational area, while the new building will occupy 6,158 square metres. The plan includes 9,681.71 square metres of green area, or 20 per cent of the total land.