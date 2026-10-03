Awareness of rules and implementation must for waste management: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a special meeting on Friday with the objective of making solid waste management more effective, promoting source segregation of waste, and ensuring greater participation of residents in maintaining cleanliness.

Councillors gave suggestions on various issues, including the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, four-way waste segregation, circular economy, registration of bulk waste generators, and sanitation workers.

The chief engineer from the Department of Environmental Management, also briefed the councillors in detail about various provisions of the 2026 rules for solid waste management.

He highlighted the importance of proper segregation of waste at source, stressed the need for scientific collection & management of waste, and the recycling & reuse of resources.

He also explained the need for four-way waste segregation and stated that waste generated from households, institutions, markets and other establishments must be kept separately according to the prescribed categories to make the overall solid waste management system more effective.

Additionally, he informed the councillors of the need to undertake public awareness and behaviour-change campaigns in this regard.

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, who chaired the meeting, noted that effective solid waste management requires coordination between awareness of the rules, their implementation at the ground level, and active participation of citizens.