CM Rekha Gupta picks up the broom as she participates in Azadpur cleanliness drive

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in a cleanliness drive organised in Azadpur under the ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’ campaign on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

She also conducted a detailed inspection of the area and took stock of the condition of the central verge, footpaths, roadside walls, drainage system and nearby public spaces.

During the inspection, she sought information from officials about the garbage in the area, encroachment of footpaths by fruit vendors, unauthorised advertisements on walls and damaged public infrastructure.

Gupta further reviewed the central verge in the Azadpur area and the cleanliness arrangements there. She directed officials to ensure regular cleaning of the central verge and surrounding areas. She also instructed them to improve the underpass and the long walls in the area through wall paintings and beautification, so that the area has a cleaner appearance.

She interacted with people selling fruit on the footpath. “A solution would be worked out keeping in mind the needs of people who depend on their businesses for their livelihood, while ensuring that the footpaths are accessible to pedestrians and cleanliness is maintained in the area,” she said.