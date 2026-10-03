Delhi govt approves Phase I notification to declare 277 acres of Northern Ridge as reserved forest

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at strengthening legal protection for the city’s green and ecological zones, the Delhi government has approved the Phase I notification to declare 112.328 hectares (277.56 acres) of land in the Northern Ridge as reserved forest under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Northern Ridge, part of the Aravalli Range, was an ‘invaluable’ component of Delhi’s natural heritage. She stressed that its protection was crucial for the city’s environmental health and future generations.

“Granting the area legal protection as a reserved forest would strengthen its long-term conservation and help Delhi build resilience against environmental challenges,” she expressed, adding,

“The Northern Ridge serves as Delhi’s ‘green lungs’ and an ecological hub. Granting it legal protection as a reserved forest will further strengthen the foundation for its long-term conservation.”

The CM said the current government has made significant progress in providing legal protection to forest areas in Delhi. “Under previous governments, only 96.16 hectares (237.611 acres) of land had been notified as reserved forest, while 5,267.009 hectares (13,014.77 acres) have been notified during the tenure of the present government so far.