Dubai extortion racket linked to Goldy Brar busted in Delhi, three held

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of three key operatives, the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a plan to open fire at a businessman’s residence, busting an alleged India-Dubai extortion network linked to the notorious Goldy Brar gang, officials said on Friday.

The racket came to light after a Delhi businessman received an extortion call from a UAE-based number in September. The caller allegedly claimed to be associated with gangster Goldy Brar and demanded `one crore, while threatening serious consequences for the businessman and his family if the money was not paid.

A complaint was received on September 16, where the complainant stated that he received three missed calls, and later, his son Ayush received a call from a UAE-based mobile number. The caller allegedly identified himself as an associate of Goldy Brar and demanded `one crore while threatening the family with serious consequences in case the extortion demand was not fulfilled.

The caller again contacted the family and reiterated the extortion demand and threats. Investigation revealed that the threatening call had been made from Dubai by one Aarish. Aarif alias Pistol, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, emerged as an important Indian operational link. He allegedly offered a hefty payment to Aarish to make the call.