JNUTA opposes Professor Emeritus title for JNU professor; seeks probe

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Saturday criticised the university administration for conferring the title of Professor Emeritus on Prof PR Kumaraswamy, calling the decision “unprecedented” and alleging institutional favouritism and a breach of due process.

In a statement, JNUTA said the honour was rarely awarded and had previously been conferred on only a limited number of distinguished faculty members. It said the recognition demanded “extraordinary academic distinction” and “unblemished institutional integrity”, and alleged that the latest decision did not meet these standards.

The association claimed several senior faculty members who retired over the past decade were denied similar recognition. It alleged that the conferment was a “parting decision” by Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as her tenure was ending.

JNUTA also alleged that Kumaraswamy, a former Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), was closely associated with the administration in decisions concerning faculty recruitment and promotions.