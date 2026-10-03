JNUTA opposes Professor Emeritus title for JNU professor; seeks probe

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Saturday criticised the university administration for conferring the title of Professor Emeritus on Prof PR Kumaraswamy, calling the decision “unprecedented” and alleging institutional favouritism and a breach of due process.
In a statement, JNUTA said the honour was rarely awarded and had previously been conferred on only a limited number of distinguished faculty members. It said the recognition demanded “extraordinary academic distinction” and “unblemished institutional integrity”, and alleged that the latest decision did not meet these standards.
The association claimed several senior faculty members who retired over the past decade were denied similar recognition. It alleged that the conferment was a “parting decision” by Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as her tenure was ending.
JNUTA also alleged that Kumaraswamy, a former Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), was closely associated with the administration in decisions concerning faculty recruitment and promotions.
The teachers’ body further referred to pending complaints against Kumaraswamy submitted by its executive to the Central Vigilance Commission and the JNU Executive Council. It said the complaints concerned alleged violations under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and were linked to findings reported in August this year.
On procedure, JNUTA alleged that the proposal to confer emeritus status was introduced under “any other item” during an emergency Executive Council meeting on September 30, without prior circulation of agenda papers or supporting documents required under university rules. It also alleged that mandatory guidelines were not followed and the merits of the proposal were not discussed.
The association also raised concerns over the appointment of a new IQAC Director, alleging attempts to retain influence within the body after Kumaraswamy’s retirement.
Calling the decision “arbitrary and illegal”, JNUTA urged the Visitor, the President of India, to revoke the conferment and order an independent, time-bound inquiry into the allegations and alleged procedural lapses.