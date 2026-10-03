Viksit Bharat vision must be rooted in compassion, social service: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said “Nar Seva” is “Narayana Seva”, emphasising that service to society is a form of nation-building at the grassroots. He said that the vision of “Viksit Bharat” must be rooted in compassion, character and social responsibility.

Addressing the 11th Sant Eshwar Samman-2026 as chief guest, the Vice-President presented the “Sant Eshwar Seva Samman” to individuals and organisations in recognition of their exemplary and selfless service to society. He described the award as a recognition of selfless service and a celebration of India’s culture of compassion and responsibility.

The Vice-President congratulated all the awardees for their contributions to the nation and appreciated the Sant Eshwar Foundation and Rashtriya Sewa Bharati for instituting the awards and sustaining the initiative for 11 consecutive years.

Highlighting India’s tradition of service, the Vice-President said, “Our civilisational ethos has always taught us, ‘Nar Seva is Narayana Seva’.” He noted that saints and thinkers of Bharat have inspired people to rise above narrow self-interest and dedicate themselves to the welfare of others.

Referring to the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 he stressed that development cannot be measured solely in terms of economic growth, infrastructure or technological advancement.

“A truly developed India is one where every citizen experiences dignity, opportunity and hope,” he said, adding that every citizen is a stakeholder in the country’s progress.

Citing the Swachh Bharat Mission, he said Jan Bhagidari can transform a government programme into a people’s movement. He also highlighted the threat posed by narcotic drugs and substance abuse to young people.