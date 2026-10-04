Delhi cooperative housing societies told to conduct comprehensive safety audits of buildings

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has instructed all Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) in the city to undertake comprehensive safety audits of their buildings and common facilities, with managing committees being made responsible for identifying structural and safety deficiencies and taking remedial action.

A circular dated October 1, citing Rule 106 of the Delhi Cooperative Societies Rules, 2007, placed responsibility on the management committee for repairs and maintenance of the society’s property, regular inspection of relevant items and immediate action for their repair and maintenance. It also mentioned the directions issued by the government regarding safety audits of cooperative group housing societies.

The audit is likely to cover structural safety through qualified structural engineers, verification of valid fire safety certificates or NOCs and proper functioning of firefighting and safety installations, and verification of valid lift inspection or safety certificates and proper maintenance of lifts.

The RCS has directed societies to inspect buildings, common areas and facilities to ensure that there is no structural damage, major cracks, seepage, leakage, damage to roofs or external walls, staircases or any condition that could adversely affect the safety of buildings and their occupants. Any serious structural or safety deficiency posing an imminent risk to life or property has to be brought to the notice of the competent authority, with appropriate precautionary measures taken, the circular stated.