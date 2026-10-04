Youth Congress moves HC against denial of nod for Jantar Mantar protest

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the police order issued on Thursday denying permission for its proposed peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar. According to IYC, the petition contends that the police cannot convert the power to regulate a peaceful assembly into a power to prohibit it without an individualised and proportionate assessment.

“The IYC had applied on September 25 for a peaceful demonstration of approximately 100 to 150 people and had undertaken to comply with all lawful conditions concerning security, traffic, discipline and public order. Despite repeated follow-ups, the rejection was communicated only on October 1, the first proposed date of the programme,” the party said.

The petition invokes Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) and challenges the mechanical application of the protest guidelines, relying upon settled Supreme Court jurisprudence protecting the right to peaceful assembly and requiring proportionate regulation.

The IYC workers staged a protest on Friday dressed in ghost costumes, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters marched towards the Election Commission office from the Youth Congress office. The demonstration was stopped by Delhi Police, who put up barricades.