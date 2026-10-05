CISF jawan stabbed during protest in New Delhi

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was allegedly stabbed with a sharp-edged object during a protest in New Delhi on Monday, following which the Delhi Police launched an investigation into the incident.

According to a police official, the jawan sustained injuries in the alleged assault and was taken to a hospital for medical examination. The nature and extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The police said they were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and collecting evidence to ascertain how the assault took place and identify those responsible.

A senior police officer said necessary legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident comes amid heightened security arrangements at public protests and demonstrations in the national capital, with police personnel and central security forces deployed at several sensitive locations.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)