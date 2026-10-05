Delhi HC directs NDMC, MCD to coordinate with Lucknow civic body on stray dog sterilisation training

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to coordinate with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to arrange training for veterinarians and dog catchers involved in the sterilisation of stray dogs.

“We want to create ripples. We want to sensitise the public of Delhi,” a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary said.

The bench passed the order after amicus curiae Gauri Maulekhi informed the court that, following her efforts, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation had agreed to come to Delhi to conduct training for veterinarians and dog catchers.

The submissions were made in response to the court’s query to the MCD: “One ward is not over in two months? When will you do 250 wards? With this speed, it has to be scaled up.”

Counsel for the MCD replied that the civic body had included feeders and that camps had been organised in Anand Vihar, with satisfactory results.

“By the next date, we can finish the Anand Vihar ward and declare it rabies-free,” the counsel said, seeking four weeks’ time to make further submissions.