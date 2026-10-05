Delhi women must use Pink Saheli card for free DTC, cluster bus travel from September 30

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has notified that women residents can avail free travel on DTC and cluster buses only through the Pink Saheli Smart Card’. The change has been made under the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026.
Female passengers who are residents of Delhi can travel free in DTC and cluster buses, both AC and non-AC, only with the use of Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC). However, they will have the option to purchase a ticket at the applicable fare for the journey, a Delhi Transport Department notification said.
Women who are not eligible for the free travel facility can also travel on Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses by purchasing tickets at the applicable fare, it said. The provisions will also apply to transgender persons who are residents of Delhi, the notification added.
The Transport Department had earlier directed that the Pink Saheli Smart Card would be mandatory for availing the free travel facility from September 30. The government will focus on creating awareness about the smart card through depot and in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other channels, officials said.
Around 19 lakh women have availed of the smart-card facility since its launch earlier this year. Women who have not yet registered will continue to have access to the registration and card issuance process.
Notably, the Delhi government, in March this year, launched the “Pink Saheli” card to provide women and transgender individuals free travel on DTC buses and access to multiple public transport systems through a single smart card. President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the Pink National Common Mobility Card.
Focus on awareness about smart card: Officials
The government will focus on creating awareness about the smart card through depot and in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other channels, officials said. The card will allow eligible women residents of Delhi to travel free on DTC buses and can be used for paid travel on other public transport services.