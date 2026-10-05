Governance, Opposition compete for the best camera angle in Delhi

This can perhaps happen only in Delhi, a continuous display of political spectacle in which governance, opposition and social media appear to be competing for the best camera angle. The latest episode began with an opposition MLA posting a video claiming that material could be peeled off the sides of a newly laid, temporary road.

The minister concerned took umbrage and invited the MLA for a joint inspection. The invitation itself came through a video. The MLA arrived, accompanied by supporters and, naturally, cameras. What followed was less an exercise in examining the quality of a road than a carefully documented political encounter.

There was a time when a minister inviting an opposition legislator to inspect a public work together would have been seen as an encouraging sign of democratic accountability. Today, however, almost every such encounter comes with a camera attached. The inspection becomes content, the disagreement becomes a reel, and governance risks becoming the backdrop to a political performance.

Delhi’s infrastructure certainly needs attention. There is little dispute that several roads and public assets deteriorated during the decade of AAP rule. The BJP government has embarked on road construction and repair across the city and the scale of the infrastructure challenge it has inherited is substantial.