Protesters detained outside Parliament Street station seeking FIR over alleged sexual harassment of journalists

Several protesters were detained outside the Parliament Street police station on Monday while demanding registration of an FIR and a probe into allegations of sexual harassment of three women journalists by police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

The protesters sought an investigation into the allegations and demanded that CCTV footage from the site be examined. They said they had approached the police seeking the footage and an update on the complaints but were instead detained.

“We went back and again asked for the CCTV footage, but they did not provide it. They did not register an FIR or give us any update on the case. Instead, we were detained,” a protester told news agency PTI.

Another detained protester alleged that a similar complaint had been made against the police officer concerned in July and said the earlier complaint had not been properly investigated.

“That is our demand because a case had also come up against the concerned police officer in July,” she alleged, according to PTI.

The protest followed allegations by three women journalists that they were sexually harassed by police personnel during a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3.