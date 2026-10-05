The narrow street of an outrage: Delhi’s shrinking space for protest and dissent

On July 27, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said the right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed and that agitation alone cannot excuse police excess. Delhi has tested that assurance almost without pause since.

It began with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in June and still continues. The capital has recently seen a succession of spontaneous, often ephemeral outbursts: students’ agitations after the Satya Niketan building collapse, anti-reservation demonstrations, anti-Gyanesh Kumar marches, and protests by students of premier colleges such as Lady Shri Ram (LSR) and Miranda House seeking women’s safety.

This unrest has set nationwide trends with viral moments with Gen Z saying they forced a union minister to resign. They have also showed how fraught the relationship between dissent, policing and public space has become. However, the state’s increasingly restrictive response raises a fundamental question: how much physical and political space is a democracy willing to give dissent?

A remark to a movement

On May 15, during a Supreme Court hearing, remarks by the Chief Justice of India sparked a wave of public anger that soon grew into a full-scale movement. The agitation, however, had a trigger—the NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, forcing more than two million candidates to prepare for the exam again. A retest was eventually held on June 21, but the movement had gained momentum.