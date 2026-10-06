16 Delhi stations record ‘poor’ AQI, bar settles at 187

NEW DELHI: Sixteen of Delhi’s 44 air quality monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, while the city’s overall AQI stood at 184, in the ‘moderate’ category.

Twenty-seven stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, and one was in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded the day’s highest AQI at 278, followed by Mundka at 268.

The air quality early warning system said the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category in the coming week.

Satellites detected 36 stubble-burning events in the six study states on October 5, including five in Punjab, four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Rajasthan and 24 in Madhya Pradesh. No events were detected in Haryana, Delhi or Uttarakhand, according to the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

A total of 254 crop-residue burning events were detected across the six states between September 15 and October 5, the institute said.