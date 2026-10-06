18 held, four FIRs filed over violence during protests in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have lodged four FIRs over alleged violence during protests in the Parliament Street area on Monday, including cases of stabbing, rioting, defacement, and obstructing a public servant from discharge of his duties.
At least 18 people were arrested in connection with the alleged violence and produced before court, police said.
Police are examining video recordings of the protest and scanning CCTV footage from Parliament Street, Jantar Mantar and adjoining routes. An investigation was also launched into the assault on the paramilitary personnel with a sharp-edged object during the protest.
In a statement, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that an NSUI protest against the Election Commission and Delhi Police was being held at Jantar Mantar on Monday, with CISF personnel deployed for law and order duties.
During the protest, a protester had allegedly attacked a CISF constable with a knife, causing a minor scratch to his right elbow. The constable was taken to RML Hospital for medical examination and treatment, the CISF said. The constable has been identified as Bikram Kumar.
Kumar said that the incident occurred when he was taking away a protester. “I was taking a protester away from the barricades. That person attacked me with a knife near my neck. I managed to escape but got injured on my hand,” he stated.
He was discharged shortly after receiving treatment. The protester was detained, and legal action is underway, the statement added.
Delhi Police has enhanced security at and around Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission of India’s office. Barricades have been placed, and some roads were blocked for traffic movement amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the SIR of electoral rolls.