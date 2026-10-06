18 held, four FIRs filed over violence during protests in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have lodged four FIRs over alleged violence during protests in the Parliament Street area on Monday, including cases of stabbing, rioting, defacement, and obstructing a public servant from discharge of his duties.

At least 18 people were arrested in connection with the alleged violence and produced before court, police said.

Police are examining video recordings of the protest and scanning CCTV footage from Parliament Street, Jantar Mantar and adjoining routes. An investigation was also launched into the assault on the paramilitary personnel with a sharp-edged object during the protest.

In a statement, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that an NSUI protest against the Election Commission and Delhi Police was being held at Jantar Mantar on Monday, with CISF personnel deployed for law and order duties.