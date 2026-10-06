7 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore seized by Delhi police, four held after interstate network busted

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an interstate heroin supply-cum-manufacturing network and arrested four accused, recovering 7.076 kg heroin worth around Rs 50 crore, officials said Monday. Police recovered 6.275 kg freshly manufactured heroin, Rs 3 lakh cash, 2.504 kg sodium, 787 grams acetic anhydride and equipment used for manufacturing the drug, besides two cars.

On September 16, police received information about narcotics being moved in Begumpur. A trap was laid and Laxman Hooda (58), a Rohtak resident, was apprehended while allegedly arriving to deliver heroin. Police recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh cash from him.

The next day, his source supplier, Anil alias Bhola, was arrested from Sonipat, with 501 grams of heroin recovered from his possession. He was previously involved in 12 cases and was arrested in 2025 in an NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

A raid was later conducted at a heroin manufacturing facility in Lucknow on Sunday, where Bablu was arrested and 6.275 kg freshly manufactured heroin recovered, DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said. On Bablu’s instance, police arrested Ruksar Ali alias Raju, the alleged main supplier and owner of the facility, from Bareilly.