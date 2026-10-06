Amity University completes 20 unique years

NEW DELHI: Twenty years ago, Amity University set out to build something Delhi-NCR had not seen before: a not-for-profit private university designed to put students first. Today, that conviction fosters a research-driven campus where curiosity receives mentoring.

Amity’s faculty carries the highest Scopus H-index (208) among its peers, and 84 of its scientists feature on Stanford’s list of the top 2% globally. More than 470 patents, 9,500 research papers and over 500 funded projects underline a culture of discovery, powered by a 10-petaflop supercomputing facility.

In artificial intelligence, 3,500-plus papers and projects backed by ICMR and DST are addressing real problems, from cancer diagnostics to cardiac monitoring, while AI now enriches all 90 disciplines, said Dr Atul Chauhan, Amity Education Group and Chancellor of the university.

Amity University holds the highest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank among its peers. For students, the rewards are significant. Scholarships worth `220 crore, more than 100 incubated startups that drew `350 crore, dual degrees with partners abroad and 5,000-plus students on international programmes prepare students for global opportunities.