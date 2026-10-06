Congestion at new Barapullah flyover prompts PWD to find solution; no final decision yet

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to examine measures to address traffic congestion on the newly opened Barapullah Phase III flyover, officials said on Monday.

The elevated stretch, which was opened to traffic after years of delays, has been witnessing frequent snarls, with commuters reporting prolonged delays on the integrated corridor. Officials said the department would assess the traffic movement and identify measures to ease congestion.

“A meeting was held with PWD officials, Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority of India to find if there is scope to restructure any part of the flyover to ease the congestion. But no final decision has been taken yet,” an official said.

Officials said the NHAI’s ongoing work to merge the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway with the Outer Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan has also contributed to congestion.

Since September 29, when the flyover was inaugurated, commuters travelling from east Delhi to south Delhi have faced daily congestion. “We have noticed the complaints filed; an effort is underway to figure out a solution,” the officer said.

The new flyover connects Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to Sarai Kale Khan on Ring Road, merging with the existing Barapullah network to form a 10km, stretch to AIIMS roundabout.

It was expected to reduce traffic on the DND and Akshardham stretch and cut the travel time between east and south Delhi. However, the merging point of the new and old flyovers and the merging of traffic at Sarai Kale Khan have increased congestion across the network.

‘Not on Google maps’

The traffic police said congestion on the new corridor didn’t show up on Google Maps, prompting commuters to keep using the route and increasing traffic volume for a hours.