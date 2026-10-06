Delhi CM inspects services for women at LNJP hospital.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital under the Old Delhi district. She reviewed the facilities available at the centre, the services being provided to women and girls affected by violence, and the mechanisms in place for addressing their complaints.

Gupta sought details from officials and the centre’s team on the handling of various cases, counselling, police assistance, legal support, medical facilities, temporary shelter and action taken in the cases.

The primary objective of the Sakhi One Stop Centre is to provide comprehensive support to women affected by violence at a single location. Women and girls affected by violence are provided immediate protection, emergency medical examination, psychological and social counselling, free legal consultation and complete assistance in filing an FIR. In times of crisis, women in need are also provided short-term safe accommodation, food, clothing and other basic necessities under one roof.