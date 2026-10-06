Delhi govt holds PG owners' meet to frame student accommodation rules

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday held a stakeholder consultation with several PG owners as part of its ongoing exercise to frame a comprehensive regulatory policy for student accommodation, as education minister Ashish Sood said that the final regulatory framework and guideline will be introduced in coming weeks.

The meeting focused on understanding the operational perspectives of PG owners and operators, addressing their concerns and discussing ways to ensure student safety and basic living standards.

The government will introduce the final regulatory framework and guidelines in the coming weeks to safeguard the interests of more than six lakh students who migrate to the city for education every year, Sood said.

“Following the recent Satya Niketan incident, the process of regulating PGs and formulating new laws for them is ongoing,” Sood said.

He said that a few days ago, he had interacted with students and residents living in PG accommodations to understand their concerns and was now meeting PG operators, owners and managers to understand their perspectives. “Before drafting any new law, our government is engaging with everyone through stakeholder consultations. This is true participatory governance,” the minister said.