Delhi HC tells NDMC, MCD to train dog catchers.

NEW DELHI: The High Court directed the NDMC and MCD to coordinate with Lucknow Municipal Corporation for training veterinarians and dog catchers in stray dogs sterlisation.

A bench of justices Dinesh Mehta and Justice Aditi Choudhary said passed the order after amicus curiae Gauri Maulekhi informed the court that the Lucknow civic body would come to Delhi to conduct training.

The court asked the MCD to speed up the sterilisation process, questioning how it would cover 250 wards if one ward took two months.

The MCD counsel said feeders had been included and camps were organised in Anand Vihar, with satisfactory results. He sought four weeks to make further submissions.

The court asked the civic bodies to identify four wards likely to be declared rabies-free first and submit suggestions on speeding up the process.