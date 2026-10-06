Delhi L-G Sandhu orders multi-agency safety measures for students

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed intensified police patrolling, better lighting and CCTV coverage around educational institutions and stronger last-mile connectivity as he reviewed student safety and campus security with vice chancellors of Delhi government universities and senior officials.

Sandhu said campus safety must extend beyond university gates to transit routes, public transport points and other spaces regularly used by students. He emphasised the need for sustained coordination among multiple agencies to create a safe and fearless academic environment, particularly for women students.

The meeting was attended by vice chancellors and senior representatives of GGSIPU, DTU, NSUT, DPSRU, IGDTUW, DSEU and Ambedkar University Delhi, along with senior officials of Delhi Police, MCD, PWD, Education and Transport departments. University representatives raised concerns over last-mile connectivity, dark and isolated stretches, inadequate street lighting, malfunctioning CCTV cameras, traffic congestion, parking constraints and shortage of security personnel.

They also flagged safety concerns around metro stations, DDA parks and vacant plots, liquor outlets near campuses, autos and e-rickshaws, open urinals and broken boundary walls, besides seeking dedicated Pink Booths on campuses.