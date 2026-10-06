Left student groups, AAP student wing to join October 10 protest against CEC, SIR

NEW DELHI: The protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is intensifying, with Delhi and other parts of the country witnessing demonstrations by thousands demanding his resignation and prosecution, the revocation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and reforms in the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In this context, Left student organisations, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Progressive Students’ Union (PSU) and All India Students’ Bloc (AISB), issued a joint statement on Tuesday announcing that they would join the protest on October 10.
“The united Left organisations will march to Jantar Mantar on October 10, joining hands with different organisations coming together on the same demands. We appeal to all democratic forces and individuals who uphold constitutional values to join us in making the voice of dissent louder,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ASAP, will also join the October 10 protest in New Delhi, mobilising around demands concerning the ECI, the SIR and democratic accountability.
“Thousands of students and individuals have come together in defence of constitutional and democratic values. At the same time, reports of police action against protesters and journalists, including alleged manhandling, lathi charges, dragging and sexual assaults, have intensified concerns over the treatment of dissent and peaceful assembly,” the ASAP statement said.
It added: “ASAP stands in solidarity with those participating in these demonstrations and with the broader demand for the protection of democratic rights, constitutional freedoms and the right to peaceful protest. We call upon democratic organisations, student groups and individuals committed to constitutional values to participate in the protest.”
AISA president Neha, CJP convener Saurav Das and the SFI president will hold a press conference at the Press Club on Wednesday at noon. On October 9, the DYFI-SFI will hold a “Delhi Chalo March”.