Left student groups, AAP student wing to join October 10 protest against CEC, SIR

NEW DELHI: The protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is intensifying, with Delhi and other parts of the country witnessing demonstrations by thousands demanding his resignation and prosecution, the revocation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and reforms in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In this context, Left student organisations, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Progressive Students’ Union (PSU) and All India Students’ Bloc (AISB), issued a joint statement on Tuesday announcing that they would join the protest on October 10.

“The united Left organisations will march to Jantar Mantar on October 10, joining hands with different organisations coming together on the same demands. We appeal to all democratic forces and individuals who uphold constitutional values to join us in making the voice of dissent louder,” the statement read.