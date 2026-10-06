Man held for circulating AI-generated poster falsely depicting cop sexually assaulting woman

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old Class X-failed man was arrested for allegedly creating and circulating an AI-generated fake poster that showed a police officer sexually assaulting a woman.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Nadeem. He allegedly posed as an independent journalist and had created a social media channel in April. The channel had around 24,000 followers and 1,226 posts.

Nadeem allegedly uploaded and circulated the AI-generated poster on social media, falsely portraying a police officer sexually assaulting a woman.

He was arrested on Monday and produced before a court, which granted his custody for further investigation. Investigators are now examining whether others were involved in the alleged conspiracy and are making efforts to identify and trace them, a police officer said.

This has come amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the SIR of electoral rolls.