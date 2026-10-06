MCD mulls Rs 1.3K subsidy for uniforms, school bags.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed a subsidy of Rs 1,370 per student for uniforms and school bags for the academic session 2026-27, with the amount set to be transferred directly to the bank accounts of students.

According to an official from the MCD Education Department, the civic body currently provides assistance for three items—uniforms, school bags and stationery. The existing subsidy allocation is Rs 1,250 for uniforms, Rs 120 for school bags and Rs 300 for stationery.

However, for the upcoming academic session, the MCD has proposed a combined subsidy of Rs 1,370 for uniforms and school bags. Even though the amount for these two items will be transferred directly to the students’ bank accounts, stationery will continue to be distributed physically.

The civic body has estimated that the coverage of the subsidy will be for more than 6.5 lakh students. However, bank account details are currently available for around 5.1 lakh students, meaning the first phase of the transfer will cover those for whom account details are available.

At Rs 1,370 per student, the first-phase disbursement is estimated to be Rs 69.87 crore. The funds available for the programme have been pegged at Rs 90 crore. The department is working to ensure that students whose bank account details are not currently available are brought into the system.