Delhi expands newborn screening scheme to cover 63 genetic, metabolic disorders

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday launched several healthcare initiatives under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, including an expanded ANMOL scheme, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) headquarters at GB Pant Hospital, and a nursing home management system portal.

The Delhi government also doubled the monthly incentive for 6,690 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers from `3,000 to `6,000. Gupta felicitated ASHA workers for their contribution and announced a special dandiya programme for them during the Navratri celebrations.

The expansion of Mission ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Life Care) aims to strengthen screening, early diagnosis and treatment of serious but treatable genetic, metabolic and congenital disorders among newborns.

Under the initiative, 63 congenital diseases will be screened within 24 to 72 hours of birth. The government aims to increase annual screening coverage from around 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh newborns. So far, more than 75,000 newborns have been screened and over 700 children have received timely treatment, officials said.

The newly inaugurated SOTTO headquarters will strengthen coordination, awareness and institutional mechanisms related to organ and tissue donation and transplantation in Delhi.

Sandhu said the healthcare initiatives would combine technology, stronger public health systems and a humane approach. He said the nursing home portal would make registration and renewal processes online and transparent while improving monitoring. Gupta said organ donation was a symbol of humanity and appealed to residents to spread awareness about organ donation.