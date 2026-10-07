High drama at the AIR: Barricades, buses, rolls and a day-long Gandhis’ sit-in

NEW DELHI: Tension gripped the area around Parliament House on Tuesday as the INDIA Bloc’s march towards the Election Commission office escalated into a standoff with security personnel.

Opposition MPs demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were stopped and detained. Amid the confrontation, the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, climbed onto a barricade near NITI Aayog and raised the tricolour, and the slogans grew louder. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra followed his steps and climbed the barricades in a saree.

As police moved in to detain protesters seated on the road, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi staged a dharna inside Akashwani Bhavan, while a large crowd of protesters, including several Congress workers, gathered outside.

What began as a political march seeking accountability soon turned into a tense face-off, with barricades, detentions and slogans dominating the streets around the power corridors. A three-layer security mechanism seemed to fail as the spirit didn’t seem to die down.

The drama took an unexpected turn in the afternoon. Rahul Gandhi, who was yet to be taken away in a police bus, spoke to his sister, and almost without warning, he walked towards the reception entrance of Akashvani Bhavan. The move caught the opposition MPs by surprise.