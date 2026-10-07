New 4.5-km drain to tackle chronic waterlogging across four Delhi constituencies

NEW DELHI: The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved the construction of a new 4.5 km-long drain along the railway line in the Kirari Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 263.45 crore. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has set a target of completing the project by December 2027. The proposed drain is expected to provide relief from waterlogging to a large population across four Assembly constituencies, including Kirari, Mundka, Bawana and Nangloi Jat.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the EFC meeting on Tuesday, said the Railways had also approved the project following the sustained efforts of her government. Waterlogging has remained a serious problem in Kirari during the monsoon due to its geographical conditions and rapid, unplanned urbanisation, she said. “This is not merely the construction of a drain, but a major step towards providing better drainage and safer mobility to lakhs of people living across the four Assembly constituencies,” Gupta said.

The project will benefit several areas in the four constituencies. Around 70 unauthorised colonies in Kirari Assembly constituency will get drainage facilities through the proposed drain. In Mundka Assembly constituency, Rani Khera Industrial Area, Venu Enclave and various unauthorised colonies, including Ratan Park, Rajdhani Park, JJ Cluster Colony, Rajendra Park Extension, Ram Nagar, Kunwar Singh Nagar and Nilothi village, will benefit. In Bawana Assembly constituency, Rohini Sectors 20, 21 and 22, while in Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency, JJ Cluster Nangloi, Adhyapak Nagar and Shivram Park, among other areas, will benefit.