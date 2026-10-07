One dead, seven injured as building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri

One person died and at least seven people, including a three-year-old child, were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's New Seemapuri area on Wednesday, partially damaging two adjoining houses, police said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the collapse at around 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) joined the search and rescue operation.

"Seven injured people, including a child aged three years, have been rescued. The operation is ongoing, and further details regarding the incident are being ascertained," a police officer said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, said the collapsed structure was a three-storey building in a jhuggi-jhopri area spread over around 22 square yards in the DUSIB area near Idgah Machhli Mandi.

The civic body said eight people had been rescued and shifted to hospital. Joint teams of the NDRF, MCD, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and DDMA were clearing the debris and searching the area for anyone who may still be trapped.