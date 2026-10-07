Rauniyar Vaishya Sabha seeks statue, curriculum inclusion, renaming of Akbar Road after emperor Hemu

The research book Aakhir Kaun -Tha Hemu (Who Exactly Was Hemu?), authored by the Sabha’s former president, Subodh Kumar Gupta, was also highlighted during the event.

The Sabha’s three key demands were the installation of a life-size statue of Emperor Hemu in Sasaram, the incorporation of his life and historical contributions into the academic curriculum, and the renaming of Delhi’s Akbar Road after Emperor Vikramaditya Hemchandra.

The Sabha has expressed its desire for the proposed statue in Sasaram to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event’s chief guest and former Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, remarked that the existence of a great warrior like Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya is a matter of pride for the entire society and the nation. He noted that Hemu rose from a very humble and ordinary background to the supreme position of Emperor through his valour and talent.

Referring to the Second Battle of Panipat, Prof. Mukhi stated that had Emperor Hemu not been defeated in that battle and had his campaign succeeded, the course of India’s history might have been different. He remarked that Emperor Hemu’s life represents a significant chapter in Indian history—one that had long failed to receive the recognition it deserved.

Highlighting the current context, Prof. Mukhi observed that a new wave of awareness regarding the subject had emerged across the country following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya in the Mann Ki Baat programme. He expressed hope that researchers would now conduct comprehensive and fact-based studies on Emperor Hemu’s life and contributions, thereby ensuring that this forgotten warrior receives his rightful and just honour in history.

Renowned author Dr Atul Singhal stated that mainstream historiography had failed to accord due importance to the contributions of numerous national heroes, including the valiant Lachit Borphukan of Assam.