Rauniyar Vaishya Sabha seeks statue, curriculum inclusion, renaming of Akbar Road after emperor Hemu

NEW DELHI: A victory celebration honouring Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya (Hemu) was organised by the Rauniyar Vaishya Sabha, Delhi, at Himachal Bhawan on Wednesday. During the event, the Sabha raised three major demands to ensure appropriate recognition of Emperor Hemu’s legacy and historic contributions.
The demands included installing a life-size statue of Emperor Hemu in Sasaram, Bihar; giving his life and contributions their due place in the academic curriculum; and renaming Delhi’s Akbar Road after Emperor Vikramaditya Hemchandra.
Pankaj Kumar, National Convener and Media In-charge of the Rauniyar Vaishya Sabha, told the media that the Sabha’s President, Subodh Prasad Pankaj, had written to and emailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering and mentioning Emperor Hemu, he presented these demands, including the installation of a life-size statue in Sasaram.
According to the Sabha, an acknowledgement of receipt of the letter has also been received from the Prime Minister’s Office.
The research book Aakhir Kaun -Tha Hemu (Who Exactly Was Hemu?), authored by the Sabha’s former president, Subodh Kumar Gupta, was also highlighted during the event.
The Sabha’s three key demands were the installation of a life-size statue of Emperor Hemu in Sasaram, the incorporation of his life and historical contributions into the academic curriculum, and the renaming of Delhi’s Akbar Road after Emperor Vikramaditya Hemchandra.
The Sabha has expressed its desire for the proposed statue in Sasaram to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The event’s chief guest and former Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, remarked that the existence of a great warrior like Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya is a matter of pride for the entire society and the nation. He noted that Hemu rose from a very humble and ordinary background to the supreme position of Emperor through his valour and talent.
Referring to the Second Battle of Panipat, Prof. Mukhi stated that had Emperor Hemu not been defeated in that battle and had his campaign succeeded, the course of India’s history might have been different. He remarked that Emperor Hemu’s life represents a significant chapter in Indian history—one that had long failed to receive the recognition it deserved.
Highlighting the current context, Prof. Mukhi observed that a new wave of awareness regarding the subject had emerged across the country following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya in the Mann Ki Baat programme. He expressed hope that researchers would now conduct comprehensive and fact-based studies on Emperor Hemu’s life and contributions, thereby ensuring that this forgotten warrior receives his rightful and just honour in history.
Renowned author Dr Atul Singhal stated that mainstream historiography had failed to accord due importance to the contributions of numerous national heroes, including the valiant Lachit Borphukan of Assam.
He noted that Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya was among such great figures whose contributions needed to be brought to light on a broad scale. He added that the current government was doing significant work to highlight the glorious tales of the nation’s forgotten warriors and national heroes.
Extending his support to all demands concerning Emperor Hemu, the chief guest, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, assured the organisers that he would raise these proposals and demands with the government at an appropriate and effective level.
Pankaj Kumar, the National Convener and Media In-charge of the forum, stated that according to historical accounts and various research studies, Emperor Hemu belonged to the Rauniyar Vaishya community.
He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya in the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat, broadcast on August 30, and expressed his gratitude for the mention.
A large number of distinguished citizens from the Rauniyar Vaishya community, along with senior editors, bureau chiefs and media representatives from Delhi-NCR, attended the event. The attendees appreciated the initiative to preserve the legacy and contributions of Samrat Hemchandra Vikramaditya and to ensure that he receives his rightful place of honour in history.