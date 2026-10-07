Three killed, eight injured as building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri

Three people, including a child and a 21-year-old pregnant woman, were killed and eight others injured after a building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Wednesday, officials said.

Eleven people were rescued from the debris by evening. The eight injured were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur for treatment, officials said.

The injured were identified as Momin Mirja (56), Abdaan (3), Abdul Rehman (28), Devruddin (28), Salma (50), Chote (34), Sakina (35) and Samad (30).

The deceased included a girl aged around 12, whose identity is yet to be ascertained; Gulafsa (21), who was around four months pregnant; and another child aged around one-and-a-half years, who is yet to be identified.

Authorities suspect that cracks that appeared in the building following tremors caused by an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening may have contributed to the collapse. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Locals said they could hear the voices of people trapped under the debris.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), neighbours said cracks had appeared in the structure following the earthquake and that the building owner was in the process of vacating it.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the collapse at around 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), MCD and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) launched search-and-rescue operations.