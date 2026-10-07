Top Swiss delegation visits Noida airport, briefed on expansion plans

NEW DELHI: A high-level delegation comprising Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Sunil Sharma, Ministry of Electronics and IT of the Uttar Pradesh government, visited the Noida International Airport (NIA) on Tuesday.

An official release from NIA said the delegation was briefed on the airport’s development journey, sustainability initiatives, passenger experience philosophy and future growth plans. “As part of the visit, the delegation toured key airport facilities, including the passenger terminal, Air Traffic Control and key airside infrastructure, gaining first-hand insight into the airport’s design, technology and operational capabilities,” it said.

The visit also provided an opportunity to showcase NIA’s commitment to delivering a seamless, modern and efficient travel experience while supporting regional economic growth and connectivity.

Leadership teams from NIA and Zurich Airport International AG welcomed Parmelin, the release added.

Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman, Noida International Airport, said: “The visit provided an opportunity to present the progress made across the airport and the approach guiding its development and future operations. Drawing on Zurich Airport’s international experience, we remain focused on providing a safe, efficient and passenger-centric airport that will serve Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh for the long term.”

The visit also reflected the UP government’s continued focus on attracting investment and its strong support for infrastructure-led growth in the region, the release added.