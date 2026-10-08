Birds on the brink

Artist Rupa Samaria has been fascinated by birds for more than a decade. Her latest exhibition, ‘A Bird Call — Rajasthan’, brings together more than 60 works on the resident, migratory, rare and threatened birds of the state, with the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard at its centre. The exhibition opens today at The Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, and remains on view till October 12. Through paintings, charcoal works, and mixed-media pieces, Samaria hopes to draw attention to Rajasthan’s diverse birdlife and the threats facing some of its most vulnerable species.

Samaria’s interest in Rajasthan’s birdlife deepened after she came across ornithologist and author Bikram Grewal discussing the state bird — the Great Indian Bustard, found in the grasslands of Jaisalmer — and the urgent need to protect it. According to the artist, the bird faces several threats. The large bird flies low and can collide with overhead power lines. Its eggs, laid on the ground, are vulnerable to feral dogs and other predators.

Samaria has painted the bird against a fluorescent background, using charcoal for the bird; the charcoal represents the vulnerability of the species, while the bright colours are meant to draw attention to it. The artwork on the Great Indian Bustard is rendered against an electric-yellow background, capturing the bird mid-stride with its wings swept upward.